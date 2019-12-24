Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for attempted murder of 85-year-old grandfather

AICHI

Police in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 85-year-old grandfather.

According to police, Ayumi Ido has admitted to stabbing her grandfather Seiji in the waist with a kitchen knife at around 6:50 a.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun. Ido lives with her grandparents.

About 10 minutes later, Ido called 119 and said she had stabbed her grandfather. The victim was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, police said Tuesday.

Police said that Ido has so far given no motive for the attack.

