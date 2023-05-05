Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for attempted murder of boyfriend in Sasebo

1 Comment
SASEBO, Nagasaki

Police in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Friday arrested a 39-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 45-year-old boyfriend.

According to police, the woman, who is from Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, stabbed her boyfriend, a construction worker, in the arm at around 1:30 a.m. Friday at his home, TBS reported.

The man was able to subdue the woman and called police. He suffered a cut to his left arm but was otherwise uninjured.

Police said the woman had been living with the man since late April and quoted her as saying there had been trouble between the two of them.

1 Comment
The trouble was boyfriend of course who didn't want to give her all the money he earned.

I'm al for emancipation so ladies can go to work and see how hard is to earn money instead of being shufu.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

