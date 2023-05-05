Woman arrested for attempted murder of boyfriend in Sasebo

Police in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Friday arrested a 39-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 45-year-old boyfriend.
According to police, the woman, who is from Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, stabbed her boyfriend, a construction worker, in the arm at around 1:30 a.m. Friday at his home, TBS reported.
The man was able to subdue the woman and called police. He suffered a cut to his left arm but was otherwise uninjured.
Police said the woman had been living with the man since late April and quoted her as saying there had been trouble between the two of them.© Japan Today
Larr Flint
The trouble was boyfriend of course who didn't want to give her all the money he earned.
I'm al for emancipation so ladies can go to work and see how hard is to earn money instead of being shufu.