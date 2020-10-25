Woman arrested for attempted murder of ex-husband

Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her 38-year-old ex-husband.

According to police, Arisa Saito stabbed her ex-husband in the neck with a kitchen knife while he was sleeping at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. The man was able to call police for help. He was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

The couple had divorced just a few days prior to the attack and were still living together in the two-story house.

Police said Saito has admitted to the charge and said she got angry because her ex-husband hadn't moved out yet.

© Japan Today