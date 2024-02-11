Woman arrested for attempted murder of husband in Fukushima Prefecture

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her husband by stabbing him in the chest with a kitchen knife.
Police said Miyuki Tsuchida, a part-time worker, is accused of stabbing her husband, who is in his 50s, at around 10:30 pm on Saturday, Kyodo News reported.
After stabbing her husband, Tsuchida called 119 and reported what she had done.
The victim was taken to hospital where he remained in a serious but stable condition on Sunday.
Police said Tsuchida told them that she and her husband hadn’t been getting along recently.© Japan Today
No Comment
Login to comment