crime

Woman arrested for attempted murder of husband in Fukushima Prefecture

FUKUSHIMA

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her husband by stabbing him in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Police said Miyuki Tsuchida, a part-time worker, is accused of stabbing her husband, who is in his 50s, at around 10:30 pm on Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

After stabbing her husband, Tsuchida called 119 and reported what she had done. 

The victim was taken to hospital where he remained in a serious but stable condition on Sunday.

Police said Tsuchida told them that she and her husband hadn’t been getting along recently.

