crime

Woman arrested for attempted murder of husband with crossbow, knife

1 Comment
KOBE

Police in Kobe on Sunday arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she fired a crossbow arrow at her 36-year-old unemployed husband and then tried to stab him with a knife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:50 a.m. Sunday at their apartment in Hyogo Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Miki Tarui is accused of firing an arrow from a crossbow at her husband while he was sleeping. The arrow grazed his head, waking him up. Tarui then used a knife to slash his neck, but he managed to take the knife away from her.

After the attack, Tarui called 110 and said she had stabbed her husband. He was taken to hospital where doctors said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said that Tarui, who is unemployed, has so far given no motive for attacking her husband. They are also investigating to find out how she obtained a crossbow.

The couple have two children who were asleep at the time of the incident

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

whoa, why the violence? I would normally see someone firing a crossbow to a person's head and slashing them with a knife in horror or action movies but this would be horrific in real life. But since we lack more info on the story, we can't judge anybody just yet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

