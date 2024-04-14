 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for attempting to kill 18-year-old son

0 Comments
AICHI

Police in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her 18-year-old son at their home on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. while her son was sleeping, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman stabbed her son in the back of the head and other parts of his body six times. Her son fled to a nearby convenience store for help.

A store employee called 110 at around 3:50 a.m. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds were not life-threatening.

Police went to the victim’s home and found his mother bleeding from what appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds to her neck and wrists. She remained in hospital on Sunday and police said they will wait until she recovers before questioning her.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shirahone Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

Suwa Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves for Home Decor

Savvy Tokyo

10 New Japanese Skincare Products for Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Textbooks for Advanced Learners for Business, the JLPT and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 8 – 14, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel