Woman arrested for attempting to kill 18-year-old son

Police in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her 18-year-old son at their home on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. while her son was sleeping, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman stabbed her son in the back of the head and other parts of his body six times. Her son fled to a nearby convenience store for help.

A store employee called 110 at around 3:50 a.m. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds were not life-threatening.

Police went to the victim’s home and found his mother bleeding from what appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds to her neck and wrists. She remained in hospital on Sunday and police said they will wait until she recovers before questioning her.

