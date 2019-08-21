Woman arrested for attempting to kill 84-year-old husband at hospital

Police in Kita-Ibaraki, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 84-year-old husband while he was recuperating in a hospital.

According to police, Wako Miura is accused of strangling her husband at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday. Police said Miura has admitted to the charge.

A nurse came into the room and managed to restrain Miura as she was strangling her husband with a thin cord. Her husband sustained minor injuries to his neck.

