crime

Woman arrested for attempting to kill 84-year-old husband at hospital

3 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Kita-Ibaraki, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 84-year-old husband while he was recuperating in a hospital.

According to police, Wako Miura is accused of strangling her husband at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday. Police said Miura has admitted to the charge.

A nurse came into the room and managed to restrain Miura as she was strangling her husband with a thin cord. Her husband sustained minor injuries to his neck.

3 Comments
Wow! Wouldn't a divorce be easier?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

dementia? money-hungry? had another guy? maybe she thought she had another guy?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Dude better not go home if she's there!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

