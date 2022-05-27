Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for beating 8-year-old daughter with belt

2 Comments
GIFU

Police in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of abusing her 8-year-old daughter by hitting her with a belt.

According to police, the suspect, who is a Brazilian national, beat her daughter on the back and neck several times at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday at their home, local media reported.

After the girl did not go to school on Thursday, school officials called her home and got no answer. They then contacted police who visited the child’s residence.

Police said the girl was taken to hospital where doctors said she had suffered subcutaneous bleeding. Police said the mother, who works part-time, has denied beating her daughter.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Police said the girl was taken to hospital where doctors said she had suffered subcutaneous bleeding. Police said the mother, who works part-time, has denied beating her daughter.

The excuse is not even valid, because even if somebody else did it she did not fulfill her role as a guardian.

There are many different ways to discipline a child without having ever to use violence, I don't know how likely this will be but I hope the situation helps the woman understand it and provide better care for her daughter, or if the case merits so the child can be put under better care.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Don't think your daughter won't remember this when she's older and you're needing her help desperately.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo