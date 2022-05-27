Woman arrested for beating 8-year-old daughter with belt

Police in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of abusing her 8-year-old daughter by hitting her with a belt.

According to police, the suspect, who is a Brazilian national, beat her daughter on the back and neck several times at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday at their home, local media reported.

After the girl did not go to school on Thursday, school officials called her home and got no answer. They then contacted police who visited the child’s residence.

Police said the girl was taken to hospital where doctors said she had suffered subcutaneous bleeding. Police said the mother, who works part-time, has denied beating her daughter.

