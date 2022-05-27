Woman arrested for beating 8-year-old daughter with belt

Police in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of abusing her 8-year-old daughter by hitting her with a belt.
According to police, the suspect, who is a Brazilian national, beat her daughter on the back and neck several times at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday at their home, local media reported.
After the girl did not go to school on Thursday, school officials called her home and got no answer. They then contacted police who visited the child’s residence.
Police said the girl was taken to hospital where doctors said she had suffered subcutaneous bleeding. Police said the mother, who works part-time, has denied beating her daughter.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
virusrex
The excuse is not even valid, because even if somebody else did it she did not fulfill her role as a guardian.
There are many different ways to discipline a child without having ever to use violence, I don't know how likely this will be but I hope the situation helps the woman understand it and provide better care for her daughter, or if the case merits so the child can be put under better care.
momoclo
Don't think your daughter won't remember this when she's older and you're needing her help desperately.