crime

Woman arrested for beating son’s face over 20 minutes

IBARAKI

Police in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old woman on suspicion of assaulting her 7-year-old son by hitting him in the face for about 20 minutes.

Police said they received a call at around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday from the boy who initially claimed his father assaulted him, Kyodo News reported. However, the boy later told police that it was his mother, Yuka Okabe, a temp worker, who had beaten him.

Police said Okabe lives with her son and another child. She is separated from her husband.

