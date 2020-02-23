Woman arrested for carrying 2 knives says she was planning to stab parents

Kanagawa prefectural police have arrested a 37-year-old unemployed woman from Tokyo’s Nakano Ward for violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. Ai Inagawa was arrested at around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday by officers from Tama Police Station for carrying two knives with blades measuring 18 centimeters, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police reports, Inagawa, who lives in Tokyo with her husband and child, is believed to have visited her parents’ home in Kawasaki City’s Nakahara Ward in the early hours of Saturday. A fire broke out at around 4 a.m. and the house was destroyed. Inagawa’s father, 70, mother, 72, and brother, 40, managed to get out and were taken to hospital.

Police said Inagawa was not found at the scene of the fire. After her husband reported her missing, police called Inagawa’s mobile number, and they agreed to meet at a police box in front of Noborito Station. There, it was discovered that she was carrying two kitchen knives, leading to her arrest. She also said she had been planning to stab her parents. They are also questioning her about whether she started the fire.

Police said the parents told them that their daughter was mentally unstable.

