crime

Woman arrested for dangerous driving resulting in death, injury

KYOTO

Police in Joyo, Kyoto Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of drunk driving and negligent driving resulting in death and injury after one person died and two others were injured in a traffic accident.

According to police, the fatal collision occurred at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday along a prefectural road in Joyo, Kyodo News reported. Police said Megumi Suzuki was driving intoxicated when she crashed into a vehicle attempting to park along the side of the road.

Yuji Suzuki, 65, a resident of Uji City, who was seated in the front passenger seat of Suzuki’s car, died from injuries sustained in the crash. Two passengers — a 42-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman — in the car Suzuki crashed into suffered injuries to their heads and chests.

Police said Suzuki, who was not injured, has admitted to driving under the influence.

