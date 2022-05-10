Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman arrested for disposing of infant’s body at trash disposal site

KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old Thai woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of a newborn baby boy at the trash disposal site of an apartment building last month.

Police said the woman, who lives in the building in Nakahara Ward, has admitted to the charge, Kyodo News reported. They quoted her as saying she gave birth to the infant at around 7:45 p.m. on April 19 and then later took the baby down to the trash disposal site. An employee of the apartment management company discovered the body at around 12:50 p.m. the next day.

The building, which is about about 600 meters northwest of Musashi-Kosugi Station along the JR Nambu Line, has five floors. The trash disposal site is located on the first floor behind the entranceway but anyone coming from the outside needs to pass through an auto lock door to get to the trash disposal area.

Police said building surveillance camera footage showed the woman carrying a bag near the scene.

No further information was released on the cause of the infant's death or who the father of the baby was.

This is so sad, just sad

