Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for driving with husband clinging to car’s bonnet

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Police in Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she drove her car with her 23-year-old husband clinging to the bonnet.

The incident occurred at around 12 a.m. Monday, local media reported. Police said the woman drove off while her husband clung to the bonnet for about two kilometers before he fell off.

The husband called a friend who notified police. The man did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police have not revealed whether the suspect has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel