Woman arrested for driving with husband clinging to car’s bonnet

Police in Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she drove her car with her 23-year-old husband clinging to the bonnet.

The incident occurred at around 12 a.m. Monday, local media reported. Police said the woman drove off while her husband clung to the bonnet for about two kilometers before he fell off.

The husband called a friend who notified police. The man did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police have not revealed whether the suspect has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge.

