crime

Woman arrested for dumping body of first newborn child in Tochigi Prefecture

TOCHIGI

Tochigi Prefectural Police have re-arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her newborn baby and dumping the body in June 2022. Namiko Ito, whose address and occupation are unknown, has already been arrested for killing her second newborn in July this year.

According to police, the first infant’s body has yet to be found, Kyodo News reported.

In September, the Utsunomiya District Public Prosecutors Office charged Ito with murdering and abandoning her baby boy after she left the infant’s body in a vacant lot in a residential area of Oyama on the morning of July 18. A passerby spotted the body in a translucent bag at around 5:20 p.m. on July 19 and called 110.

The body of the infant had begun to decay and an autopsy determined the cause of death to be a traumatic brain injury.

Ito, who lived alone, was detained after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed her carrying a bag near the lot. She lived in an apartment about 150 meters from the lot.

Police said Ito has now admitted that after she gave birth to her son in the car parking lot outside her apartment building on July 17, she beat his head several times with her fists, and then took him to the vacant lot.

In the latest development, Ito has revealed to police that she gave birth to her first child in June 2022. She was quoted as saying she strangled the infant to death after giving birth at home and buried the body in a nearby vacant lot.

Police said Ito told them the two infants were fathered by a man she was dating. However, she added that the boyfriend was not financially stable and didn’t want children, causing her to realize she couldn’t raise the newborns on her own. The father of her children was reportedly unaware of the pregnancy.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

