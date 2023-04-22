Woman arrested for falsifying report of attack, robbery

Police in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old woman for falsely claiming she was attacked and robbed by a man earlier this month.

Police said the woman called 110 at around 3:30 a.m. on April 10 and said she had been riding her bicycle home when a man she did not know approached her and slashed her in the neck, Kyodo News reported. The woman said the man stole her purse and bicycle.

However, police said an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed no one other than the woman in the area where the alleged incident occurred.

Police said that the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for a knife wound to the neck. On Friday, after being questioned further, she admitted making the story up and said she had stabbed herself in the neck.

