Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for falsifying report of attack, robbery

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old woman for falsely claiming she was attacked and robbed by a man earlier this month.

Police said the woman called 110 at around 3:30 a.m. on April 10 and said she had been riding her bicycle home when a man she did not know approached her and slashed her in the neck, Kyodo News reported. The woman said the man stole her purse and bicycle.

However, police said an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed no one other than the woman in the area where the alleged incident occurred.

Police said that the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for a knife wound to the neck. On Friday, after being questioned further, she admitted making the story up and said she had stabbed herself in the neck.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Unnan (Shimane)

GaijinPot Travel

From New Student to Long-term Resident: What’s Life in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Products, Salons and Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog