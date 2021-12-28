Woman arrested for fatally beating mother in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 57-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally beating her 82-year-old mother at their home last week.

According to police, Yu Inoue punched her mother, Kiyomi, in the face and stomped on her body at their home in Kita Ward between 6:20 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Dec 23, Fuji TV reported. That night, Inoue turned herself in at a nearby koban (police box) and confessed to beating her mother.

Police said Inoue told them she was clearing snow on the morning of Dec 23 and asked her mother to take care of her dog. She said the two got into a heated argument over the dog, which triggered the physical assault.

Inoue was quoted by police as saying, “I lost my temper at the way my mother talked to me.”

