Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for fatally beating mother in Sapporo

2 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 57-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally beating her 82-year-old mother at their home last week.

According to police, Yu Inoue punched her mother, Kiyomi, in the face and stomped on her body at their home in Kita Ward between 6:20 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Dec 23, Fuji TV reported. That night, Inoue turned herself in at a nearby koban (police box) and confessed to beating her mother.

Police said Inoue told them she was clearing snow on the morning of Dec 23 and asked her mother to take care of her dog. She said the two got into a heated argument over the dog, which triggered the physical assault.

Inoue was quoted by police as saying, “I lost my temper at the way my mother talked to me.”

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

That is the issue nowadays. People have a short temper to fast. It doesn't even matter if it is family or not. You can disagree but just talk with arguments. Anyway the daughter lost her mother, dogs and properly her family. Just for the dogs..... What a life.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Safety Japan Strikes again

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog