Woman arrested for fatally stabbing boyfriend after drugging him

Police in Machida, Tokyo, said Sunday they have arrested a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she drugged her 61-year-old boyfriend and then stabbed him.

According to police, Chinatsu Sato, of unknown occupation, has admitted to stabbing Tomio Arashi, who lived nearby, at least 10 times in the chest and back with a kitchen knife at around 11:50 p.m. on Friday at her apartment, Fuji TV reported.

After stabbing Arashi, Sato called 110 and said she had killed someone. Arashi was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed before dawn on Saturday.

Police said Sato told them she slipped a sleep-inducing drug into Arashi’s wine and when he dozed off, she stabbed him. She was quoted as saying she wanted to end their relationship. She said she been contemplating killing Arashi about a week ago but decided the only way she could do it was to stab him while he was asleep. A blood-stained knife was found in the room.

