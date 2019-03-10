Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for fatally stabbing boyfriend after drugging him

TOKYO

Police in Machida, Tokyo, said Sunday they have arrested a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she drugged her 61-year-old boyfriend and then stabbed him.

According to police, Chinatsu Sato, of unknown occupation, has admitted to stabbing Tomio Arashi, who lived nearby, at least 10 times in the chest and back with a kitchen knife at around 11:50 p.m. on Friday at her apartment, Fuji TV reported.

After stabbing Arashi, Sato called 110 and said she had killed someone. Arashi was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed before dawn on Saturday.

Police said Sato told them she slipped a sleep-inducing drug into Arashi’s wine and when he dozed off, she stabbed him. She was quoted as saying she wanted to end their relationship. She said she been contemplating killing Arashi about a week ago but decided the only way she could do it was to stab him while he was asleep. A blood-stained knife was found in the room.

Woman of the day !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

She was quoted as saying she wanted to end their relationship.

Err... yeah, killing will do that. She could not think of another way?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

18 year age difference, no wonder!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

She was quoted as saying she wanted to end their relationship.

Yep. That will do it.

18 year age difference, no wonder!

Hey, hey... speak for yourself.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I understand it is up to the suspect if they want to talk or not but find it interesting that she has 1. Made admissions about stabbing him and 2. That these are made public even before a court appearance (I assume).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

