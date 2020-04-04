Woman arrested for fatally stabbing husband

Police in Tokyo on Saturday arrested a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 49-year-old husband by stabbing him with a fruit knife.

According to police, Akane Seki stabbed her husband Izumi at around 2 a.m. Saturday in the first-floor living room of their home in Itabashi Ward, and then called 110. Izumi was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his chest. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

Police said Seki has admitted to stabbing her husband but denied intent to kill. She was quoted as saying she lost her temper after they argued over the bookbinding business they ran together.

