Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for helping ex-husband commit suicide

1 Comment
YONAGO, Tottori

Police in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of helping her 60-year-old former husband commit suicide at the home where they both lived.

According to police, Mai Sato has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was quoted as saying that at around 8:10 a.m. Saturday, her ex-husband asked her for an electrical appliance cord so that he could hang himself.

After he hanged himself, Sato called 110. He ex-husband was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released information on why the man might have wanted to commit suicide.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Hol' up.

30-year-old woman on [...]

Sounds good.

60-year-old former husband

WHAT. Damn. 30 years age gap?

Like, dude was 30 when she was just born. That's why I hate long-age-gap relationships. Keep it to a maximum 4-5 year age-gap, at least in my humble opinion.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 25, 2019-Jan 5, 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Pick of the Best Personal Planners For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 52, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

The True Story of Why People in Japan Eat KFC at Christmas

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog