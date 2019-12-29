Woman arrested for helping ex-husband commit suicide

Police in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of helping her 60-year-old former husband commit suicide at the home where they both lived.

According to police, Mai Sato has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was quoted as saying that at around 8:10 a.m. Saturday, her ex-husband asked her for an electrical appliance cord so that he could hang himself.

After he hanged himself, Sato called 110. He ex-husband was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released information on why the man might have wanted to commit suicide.

