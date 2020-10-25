Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman keeps body of common-law husband in apartment for 10 months

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama said Saturday they have arrested a 48-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abandoning the corpse of her common-law husband at residence for 10 months.

According to police, Hisae Sasaki said her common-law husband died around the middle of December last year at their apartment in Kanagawa Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was quoted as saying she found him lying in his futon, unresponsive. Police said she told them she didn’t know what to do and had no one she could turn to for help, so she left the body where it was.

On Friday afternoon, a woman case worker from the ward office visited the apartment to inquire about an application for welfare that Sasaki had filed. She  noticed a foul odor in the apartment and later called 110. Police came and found the man’s remains.

Nothing of a news and thousands if not more to come, as no help as simple explanation.

Sounds like this poor woman needs residential care.

Sadly I agree with Jonathan. This kind of incident is not really shocking or newsworthy in Japan anymore.

