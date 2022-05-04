Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for keeping mother's corpse in toilet at home

KAGOSHIMA

Police in Kikai, Kagoshima Prefecture, have arrested a 47-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abandoning her mother’s body in the toilet of their house.

According to the warrant, Setsuko Suzuki put the body of her deceased mother, Oyama, 79, in the toilet sometime in mid-April, local media reported. On the morning of April 26, a prefectural government official visited the house and found Suzuki’s behavior to be suspicious. The official also found it strange that flies were buzzing around inside the house near the toilet and reported the incident to the police.

Police said Suzuki told them her mother had died about two weeks earlier and that she didn’t know what to do.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Oyama' death.

