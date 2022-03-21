Woman arrested for kicking 2-year-old boy inside elevator at Fukuoka station

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 35-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of assault after she allegedly kicked a two-year-old boy inside an elevator at JR Hakata Station Building.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Namie Konno is accused of kicking the boy in the side. A security guard at the shopping complex contacted the police after the child’s parents complained.

Police said Konno has denied the charge and quoted her as saying, “The child was sprawled on the elevator’s floor and rolled onto my foot, so I just moved my foot to get it out of the way.”

