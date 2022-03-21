Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for kicking 2-year-old boy inside elevator at Fukuoka station

3 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 35-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of assault after she allegedly kicked a two-year-old boy inside an elevator at JR Hakata Station Building.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Namie Konno is accused of kicking the boy in the side. A security guard at the shopping complex contacted the police after the child’s parents complained.

Police said Konno has denied the charge and quoted her as saying, “The child was sprawled on the elevator’s floor and rolled onto my foot, so I just moved my foot to get it out of the way.”

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

What’s with adults kicking toddlers lately?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

"35-year-old unemployed woman"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And the kid’s parents saw this kick?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

snowymountainhellToday  04:54 pm JST

What’s with adults kicking toddlers lately?

Were you there to see this alleged kick? Maybe the woman is telling the truth and the parents are incapable of controlling their two year old child.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

finally richToday  05:01 pm JST

"35-year-old unemployed woman"

What do you find strange or unusual about someone being unemployed?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo