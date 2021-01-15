Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman arrested for killing 67-year-old mother

3 Comments
AKITA

Police in Yurihonjo, Akita Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 67-year-old mother at their home.

Police received a call from a man at around 10:30 p.m. Friday in which he said his mother was bleeding from stab wounds, Sankei Shimbun. Police and an ambulance went to the house and found Fusako Otomo dead in the living room. Police said she had been stabbed multiple times.

Otomo lived with her son, 44, and daughter, Sanae. On Saturday morning, after police questioning, Sanae admitted killing her mother and was arrested.

Police said that so far, Sanae has given no motive for killing her mother.

Surprise! She was unemployed!

"surprise"

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Mother lectured her too much. Shes mentally drained.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

So now the pension money is gone as well, Sanae will have to make do in prison.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

