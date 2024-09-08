 Japan Today
Woman arrested for killing 82-year-old mother with dumbbell

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 57-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 82-year-old mother by hitting her on the head several times with a dumbbell.

Police said Michiko Sasaki is accused of hitting her mother, Kumiko, on the head with a dumbbell weighing about 2 kilograms at their apartment at around 8 p.m. on Sept 5, broadcaster NTV reported.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when Sasaki went to a police station at 8:20 a.m. and said, "I hit my mother, who lives with me, on the head with a dumbbell."

Police found Kumiko leaning against her bed with severe head injuries. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said Sasaki has so far given no motive for killing her mother.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

