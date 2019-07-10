Woman arrested for killing 96-year-old mother-in-law

Police in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested a 70-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 96-year-old mother-in-law at their home.

Police said Fumiko Otsuka has admitted to killing Kyoko Otsuka by strangling her with a piece of string at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Otsuka was quoted by police as saying she was worn out from looking after her mother-in-law, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Otsuka lived in the house with her 74-year-old husband and her mother-in-law who had been unable to move much since May due to a leg disability. Her son found her unconscious when he brought her breakfast on Monday morning and called 119.

She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead. Police questioned Otsuka on Tuesday and arrested her on Wednesday after she admitted killing her mother-in-law.

