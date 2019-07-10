Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for killing 96-year-old mother-in-law

2 Comments
AICHI

Police in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested a 70-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 96-year-old mother-in-law at their home.

Police said Fumiko Otsuka has admitted to killing Kyoko Otsuka by strangling her with a piece of string at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Otsuka was quoted by police as saying she was worn out from looking after her mother-in-law, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Otsuka lived in the house with her 74-year-old husband and her mother-in-law who had been unable to move much since May due to a leg disability.  Her son found her unconscious when he brought her breakfast on Monday morning and called 119.

She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead. Police questioned Otsuka on Tuesday and arrested her on Wednesday after she admitted killing her mother-in-law.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Otsuka was quoted by police as saying she was worn out from looking after her mother-in-law,

Copy, paste, edit dates, names and places, print!

There is a shockingly large percentage of people over 50 (mostly women) who are full time carers (prisoners) of their ailing parents. In a country that brags about how they respect their elderly there seems to be a major shortage of nursing homes and aged care facilities. The ones they do have are mostly privately run and ridiculously expensive. Japan severely lacks in this area. There is no such thing as a retirees' village in Japan although, with all the young people leaving rural areas the rural towns are becoming retirees' villages. It's just that they lack the specialised amenities and services for the elderly. Note to self: Don't get old in Japan!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

When talking of Elderly care, we need to be more aware of crime prevention to prevent people in their golden years from becoming murderous criminals.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Fashion

Top 5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You Need This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

LGBT

Shinjuku Building

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Kanamara Penis Festival

GaijinPot Travel

7Pay Shut Down After $500,000 Is Stolen From Users

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Festivals

Hakata Gion Yamakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

An Insider’s Guide To Hiking Mt. Jinba

Savvy Tokyo