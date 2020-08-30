Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for killing man with cassette gas torch burner

2 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Niikappu, Hokkaido, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she used a cassette gas torch burner to set fire to the head of her 41-year-old common-law husband.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, local media reported. Police said Asami Koga has admitted to setting fire to the head of Akihiko Sekiya.

Police quoted Koga as saying she had been out drinking all night and after she came home in a taxi, she got into an argument with Sekiya. She said that, on impulse, she threw some heating oil at Sekiya and then used the torch burner to ignite it.

Koga called 119 and Sekiya was taken to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

What a loony

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That's cold-blooded

1 ( +1 / -0 )

