Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

59-year-old woman arrested for killing parents in Fukuoka

3 Comments
FUKUOKA

A 59-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in Fukuoka for allegedly stabbing her live-in father and mother to death at their home, local police said.

The woman is suspected of stabbing her parents, Masaru Oda, 89, and Roko, 82, at their shared apartment. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, who lived with the family, was out at the time and received a call around 1 a.m. from his wife who said she had killed her parents. He returned home to find them on the floor bleeding from the chest and contacted the authorities.

A kitchen knife covered in blood was discovered in the apartment, the police said.

When the police arrived, the woman was in a stupor and did not respond to their inquiries. She is currently in a hospital and is thought to have overdosed on medicine.

The police said the suspect may be suffering from schizophrenia and her name will be withheld before a psychiatric evaluation can be made.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Another mental case swept under the rug until they snap? How long can Japan ignore this?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The police said the suspect may be suffering from schizophrenia

If this is the case, why was she not receiving treatment?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

What's with all the knifings, folks? Cut watermelon, not family members!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

6 Gyms In Tokyo To Help You Stay Fit All Year Long

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Sendai Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

New Complex ‘Station Lobby’ In Ibaraki Is Packed With Good Food, Entertainment & Learning Facilities

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Anime & Manga

HEY (Hirose Entertainment Yard)

GaijinPot Travel