59-year-old woman arrested for killing parents in Fukuoka

A 59-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in Fukuoka for allegedly stabbing her live-in father and mother to death at their home, local police said.

The woman is suspected of stabbing her parents, Masaru Oda, 89, and Roko, 82, at their shared apartment. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, who lived with the family, was out at the time and received a call around 1 a.m. from his wife who said she had killed her parents. He returned home to find them on the floor bleeding from the chest and contacted the authorities.

A kitchen knife covered in blood was discovered in the apartment, the police said.

When the police arrived, the woman was in a stupor and did not respond to their inquiries. She is currently in a hospital and is thought to have overdosed on medicine.

The police said the suspect may be suffering from schizophrenia and her name will be withheld before a psychiatric evaluation can be made.

