crime

Woman arrested for killing sleeping husband by beating his head with vases

3 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 82-year-old husband by hitting his head with two flower vases while he slept.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 2 p.m. Monday in which he said a female acquaintance had killed her husband, Kyodo News reported. Police went to the apartment in Sumiyoshi Ward and found the body of Haruo Azuma collapsed on a bed and bleeding from his head. He was declared at the scene.

His wife, Yoshiko Azuma, a company executive, admitted killing her husband and was arrested at the apartment. There were two flower vases weighing about 3 kg and 5.5 kg, respectively, covered in bloodstains.

Police said the woman told them she killed her husband at around 7:45 a.m. on Monday by hitting his head multiple times with the vases. She was quoted as saying she got fed up with her husband always trying to take care of her.

Police said the man who called them was the suspect’s acquaintance and had gone to the apartment after receiving several calls from her in the morning.

she got fed up with her husband always trying to take care of her.

That's a first. Could she not have moved out and gotten a divorce instead?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

WTF! She married a fella 23 years her elder. 23 years! Can you believe it? What kind of old sort is going to complain about being taken care of?

She sounds like a lunatic, possibly a money grabber who wanted the poor old fella to pop his clogs yet he was still going strong it seems.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

She was quoted as saying she got fed up with her husband always trying to take care of her

Sounds like she had every reason to stop the abuse then…

1 ( +1 / -0 )

