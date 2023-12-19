Woman arrested for killing sleeping husband by beating his head with vases

Police in Osaka have arrested a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 82-year-old husband by hitting his head with two flower vases while he slept.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 2 p.m. Monday in which he said a female acquaintance had killed her husband, Kyodo News reported. Police went to the apartment in Sumiyoshi Ward and found the body of Haruo Azuma collapsed on a bed and bleeding from his head. He was declared at the scene.

His wife, Yoshiko Azuma, a company executive, admitted killing her husband and was arrested at the apartment. There were two flower vases weighing about 3 kg and 5.5 kg, respectively, covered in bloodstains.

Police said the woman told them she killed her husband at around 7:45 a.m. on Monday by hitting his head multiple times with the vases. She was quoted as saying she got fed up with her husband always trying to take care of her.

Police said the man who called them was the suspect’s acquaintance and had gone to the apartment after receiving several calls from her in the morning.

