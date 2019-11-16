Woman, arrested for knife possession, says she was planning to kill boyfriend

Police in Yokohama on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of violating the Firearms and Swords Control Law after a kitchen knife was found in her possession while she was in a park near her boyfriend’s home.

Police said Kaori Hasegawa, a nursery school teacher in Yamato City, has admitted to carrying the knife without a legitimate reason, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was arrested at around 11:45 p.m. on Monday in the park in Konan Ward.

According to police, Hasegawa’s boyfriend contacted them on Sunday and said he was "having trouble" with her. On Monday night, an officer from Konan Police Station was on patrol near the man's home when he spotted Hasegawa alone in the park. The officer asked to check her bag and found the knife inside.

Police said Hasegawa told them she was planning to murder her boyfriend on Monday night.

