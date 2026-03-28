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Woman arrested for leaving 89-year-old mother’s body at home for 3 months

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FUKUSHIMA

Police in Fukushima City have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 89-year-old mother at their home for three months.

According to police, they received a call from a relative of the woman, Tsukiko Otsuki, on Friday, in which the caller said she had found the body of Yoshie Otsuki, in a room on the second floor of the house, TBS reported.

Otsuki and her mother lived alone.

Police said Otsuki told them her mother died around December 28.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

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