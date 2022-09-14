Woman arrested for leaving body of newborn baby in resort hotel trash container

Police in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning a corpse after she left the body of her newborn baby boy in a trash container on the premises of a resort hotel.

The infant was found by an employee at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept 10 in a large trash container near the first floor entrance at the Yukai Resort Nanki Shirahamaonsen Shirahama Saichoraku, Kyodo News reported. The employee called 110. Police said the infant was dead when they arrived. The baby was naked and wrapped in a towel.

Police said the woman, Momoko Yamada, a resident of Kyoto, surfaced as a suspect after a check of the hotel guest registry and an analysis of security camera footage.

Police said that Yamada was staying at the resort on Sept 10 and that she has admitted dumping the body after she gave birth in her room at around 4 p.m.

Yamada checked out of the resort that night and went to a hospital in Wakayama Prefecture, police said, adding that they detained her for questioning on Wednesday after she left the hospital.

