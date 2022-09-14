Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for leaving body of newborn baby in resort hotel trash container

0 Comments
WAKAYAMA

Police in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning a corpse after she left the body of her newborn baby boy in a trash container on the premises of a resort hotel.

The infant was found by an employee at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept 10 in a large trash container near the first floor entrance at the Yukai Resort Nanki Shirahamaonsen Shirahama Saichoraku, Kyodo News reported. The employee called 110. Police said the infant was dead when they arrived. The baby was naked and wrapped in a towel.

Police said the woman, Momoko Yamada, a resident of Kyoto, surfaced as a suspect after a check of the hotel guest registry and an analysis of security camera footage.

Police said that Yamada was staying at the resort on Sept 10 and that she has admitted dumping the body after she gave birth in her room at around 4 p.m.

Yamada checked out of the resort that night and went to a hospital in Wakayama Prefecture, police said, adding that they detained her for questioning on Wednesday after she left the hospital.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog