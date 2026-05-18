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Woman arrested for leaving corpse of newborn son in dormitory room

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TOCHIGI

Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old Indonesian technical trainee on suspicion of abandoning the corpse of her newborn son.

The arrest warrant alleges that at around 10:15 p.m. on May 16, the woman wrapped the baby's body in a sheet and left it in her dormitory room in Haga town, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Later that night, a representative from a support organization, who had been contacted by another trainee, called 119.

Police said the baby likely died from asphyxiation and that an autopsy will be held to try and determine the cause of death.

Police said the woman has admitted to the allegation.

Police gave no information on the baby’s father.

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Police gave no information on the baby’s father.

Foreign trainee getting pregnant then harassed is not the first time.

https://www.fccj.or.jp/number-1-shimbun-article/needed-yet-mistreated-plight-foreign-traine

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In won't be the last in Japan.

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