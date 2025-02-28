Woman arrested for leaving her 6-year-old daughter at 24-hour supermarket

Police in Sakurai City, Nara Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her six-year-old daughter in a 24-hour supermarket late at night.

According to police, the woman, who is a nurse from Kizugawa City, Kyoto Prefecture, abandoned her daughter at the supermarket at around 11:50 p.m. on Dec 29, NTV reported.

At 1 a.m. on Dec 30, a supermarket employee called 110 to report that a little girl was wandering around the store and no one who looked like her parents was there. Police officers found the girl and temporarily took her into their care.

The girl's father came to pick her up soon after, and she was not injured.

Security camera footage taken outside the supermarket showed the mother parking her car, going inside the store with her daughter, leaving her near the entrance, and the driving off alone about midnight.

When questioned by police, the mother was quoted as saying, “I had an appointment to meet a friend far away and I had called my husband to come pick up our daughter. We’d been fighting that day and I wasn't sure he would come if I was with her, so I thought it would be alright to leave her at the supermarket until he came.”

