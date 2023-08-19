Woman arrested for leaving newborn son in toilet bowl where he drowned

Police in Osaka have arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she gave birth to a son in the toilet of an izakaya (Japanese-style pub) and left him in the toilet bowl where he drowned.
According to police, Natsumi Koseki gave birth at around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday at the pub in Abeno Ward, where she worked part-time, Kyodo News reported.
Koseki’s co-workers noticed that she was in the toilet for a long time and when she came out, she collapsed. The baby’s remains were found, while Koseki was taken to hospital.
Police quoted Koseki as saying she didn’t mean for her baby to die and that she thought someone would find him.© Japan Today
Alongfortheride
No words
travelbangaijin
The fact a 34-year-old woman would have a baby in a bathroom without calling the father to say take her to the hospital is the real truth in Japan that no one wants to talk about - the negative ratings on this comment is testimony of truth.