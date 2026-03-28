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Woman arrested for leaving young child in car while she plays pachinko

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HOKKAIDO

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her young son alone in a car in the parking lot of a pachinko parlor in Nayoro City, Hokkaido.

Police said Sunday that the woman, who is a medical office worker, played pachinko for an hour from 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, leaving her son in the car, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

The car's engine was turned off and all the windows were closed.

An employee of the pachinko parlor saw the child and reported to the police that "a child, around 2 or 3 years old, was in the back seat of a car by himself and crying."

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2 Comments
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They should have play areas in the parlor.

Said no one.

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If this were June, July, or August, that child would have died in there.

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