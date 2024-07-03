Woman arrested for letting newborn baby die at home says she was pessimistic about future

A 22-year-old unemployed woman who was arrested last month on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby daughter at her home in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, has said she became pessimistic about her and the baby's future and that she didn't know what to do after the baby was born.
Police said Moeka Okada was rearrested Monday on suspicion of murder, Kyodo News reported. According to the police, after giving birth, Okada placed wrapped the infant in a towel, and placed her in a suitcase in a closet in her room. The corpse was found at around 11:20 a.m. on June 8 by Okada’s mother who called 119.
Police said the parents told them they had not seen their daughter since June 3. They said they had been away from home and had only been in email contact with her but that they didn’t know where she was.
Police arrested Okada after locating her at the home of a male acquaintance in Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture, on June 9.© Japan Today
sakurasuki
Sounds like majority of Japanese people.
/dev/random
So you say, but I'm getting more and more convinced you don't actually know any.
Seriously, who in Japan hurt you so much that you feel it necessary to incessantly bash anything and everything Japanese?
Yubaru
He/She/They are not wrong really, and I know plenty of Japanese!
sakurasuki
@Yubaru, exactly. Try to tell or ask Japanese to do something exciting, most of them will turn to be pessimistic about it.
owzer
Agree! It’s not just Japanese people. By the way, textbook example of the only acceptable use of they to refer to an individual. Well done
Gaijinjland
@/dev/random
Sounds like @sakurasuki has been here a long long time. Their sentiments are depressing but completely true.
GuruMick
The story is about a needless, senseless death of a baby.
It' not an opportunity for posters to take cheap shots at each other.
Have people lost their humanity ?
TokyoLiving
You don't know majority of Japan people..
Cut your childish nonsense..
TokyoLiving
Bon Voyage...