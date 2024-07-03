 Japan Today
Image: AH86/iStock
crime

Woman arrested for letting newborn baby die at home says she was pessimistic about future

7 Comments
CHIBA

A 22-year-old unemployed woman who was arrested last month on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby daughter at her home in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, has said she became pessimistic about her and the baby's future and that she didn't know what to do after the baby was born.

Police said Moeka Okada was rearrested Monday on suspicion of murder, Kyodo News reported. According to the police, after giving birth, Okada placed wrapped the infant in a towel, and placed her in a suitcase in a closet in her room. The corpse was found at around 11:20 a.m. on June 8 by Okada’s mother who called 119.

Police said the parents told them they had not seen their daughter since June 3. They said they had been away from home and had only been in email contact with her but that they didn’t know where she was.

Police arrested Okada after locating her at the home of a male acquaintance in Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture, on June 9.

she was pessimistic about future

Sounds like majority of Japanese people.

-8 ( +2 / -10 )

So you say, but I'm getting more and more convinced you don't actually know any.

Seriously, who in Japan hurt you so much that you feel it necessary to incessantly bash anything and everything Japanese?

5 ( +9 / -4 )

He/She/They are not wrong really, and I know plenty of Japanese!

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

@Yubaru, exactly. Try to tell or ask Japanese to do something exciting, most of them will turn to be pessimistic about it.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

Agree! It’s not just Japanese people. By the way, textbook example of the only acceptable use of they to refer to an individual. Well done

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

@/dev/random

Sounds like @sakurasuki has been here a long long time. Their sentiments are depressing but completely true.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

The story is about a needless, senseless death of a baby.

It' not an opportunity for posters to take cheap shots at each other.

Have people lost their humanity ?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Sounds like majority of Japanese people.

You don't know majority of Japan people..

Cut your childish nonsense..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Bon Voyage...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

