Woman arrested for letting newborn baby die at home says she was pessimistic about future

A 22-year-old unemployed woman who was arrested last month on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby daughter at her home in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, has said she became pessimistic about her and the baby's future and that she didn't know what to do after the baby was born.

Police said Moeka Okada was rearrested Monday on suspicion of murder, Kyodo News reported. According to the police, after giving birth, Okada placed wrapped the infant in a towel, and placed her in a suitcase in a closet in her room. The corpse was found at around 11:20 a.m. on June 8 by Okada’s mother who called 119.

Police said the parents told them they had not seen their daughter since June 3. They said they had been away from home and had only been in email contact with her but that they didn’t know where she was.

Police arrested Okada after locating her at the home of a male acquaintance in Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture, on June 9.

