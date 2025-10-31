Woman arrested for murdering wife of ex-schoolmate 26 years ago

A 69-year-old woman was arrested Friday in Nagoya on suspicion of killing another woman 26 years ago, police said, with the suspect identified by the victim's husband as his former schoolmate.

Kumiko Yasufuku, who surrendered to the police on Thursday, has admitted to killing Namiko Takaba, a 32-year-old housewife, at the victim's apartment in Nagoya in November 1999, according to investigators.

Her arrest came after her DNA matched bloodstains from the crime scene, the police said.

Yasufuku, who also lives in Nagoya, is suspected of stabbing Takaba multiple times, causing her to bleed to death, according to the police. Takaba was found collapsed in the hallway, while her 2-year-old son was discovered unharmed in the apartment.

Takaba's husband, Satoru, 69, told reporters Friday that he and Yasufuku went to the same high school and belonged to the same soft tennis club, and he had received a gift from her in the past.

A few years after the crime, her husband learned that bloodstains believed to be those of the perpetrator remained at the entrance, prompting him to keep renting the apartment to preserve the crime scene.

© KYODO