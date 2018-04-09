Woman arrested for not reporting death of father, continuing to collect his pension

Police in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward have arrested an unemployed 59-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning a body and fraud after she did not notify authorities of her father’s death at their home and continued to receive his pension.

Police said that at first, Naoe told them her father, who was in his 90s, died at the end of March but an autopsy revealed that he had been dead for nearly two months, Fuji TV reported. After being questioned further, Naoe admitted that her father died in early February and that she had left him in bed, wrapped in a blanket.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body and believed he died of natural causes.

Naoe was quoted by police as saying she needed her father’s pension money to live on and that she had no money to pay for a funeral.

Naoe went to a friend on April 6 and said her father was dead and that she didn’t know how long she could get away with hiding the fact of his death. She also asked her friend to feed her cat. The friend called 110 and police went to Naoe’s house where they discovered her father’s body.

