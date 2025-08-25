 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman orders over ¥343,000 worth of drinks, food at bar despite not being able to pay

2 Comments
SAPPORO

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after ordering champagne, other drinks and food, costing 343,200 yen, at a darts bar in Sapporo and being unable to pay.

The woman is suspected of ordering the drinks and food at the bar in Susukino in Chuo Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

According to police, the woman, a part-time employee, was in the bar by herself between 3:20 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. on Saturday. She ordered a bottle of champagne worth over 200,000 yen, as well as other drinks and food.

The woman herself called police to report a dispute with a bar staff member over the bill. During questioning, the woman admitted to ordering the food and drinks, although she only had 7,000 yen on her.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

ordering champagne, other drinks and food, costing 343,200 yen

...and they let her????

also.... darts bar? with champagne? colour me surprised!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

the woman, a part-time employee, was in the bar by herself between 3:20 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. on Saturday.

If the bar owners are so stupid to serve something at that price without prior payment then sorry, Mr Kipling has very little sympathy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog