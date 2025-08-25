Woman orders over ¥343,000 worth of drinks, food at bar despite not being able to pay

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after ordering champagne, other drinks and food, costing 343,200 yen, at a darts bar in Sapporo and being unable to pay.

The woman is suspected of ordering the drinks and food at the bar in Susukino in Chuo Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

According to police, the woman, a part-time employee, was in the bar by herself between 3:20 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. on Saturday. She ordered a bottle of champagne worth over 200,000 yen, as well as other drinks and food.

The woman herself called police to report a dispute with a bar staff member over the bill. During questioning, the woman admitted to ordering the food and drinks, although she only had 7,000 yen on her.

© Japan Today