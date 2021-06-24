Woman arrested for placing dead infant's body inside coin locker in Kamakura

Police in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment after she placed the dead body of her newborn infant son in a coin locker for baggage.

The body, wrapped in a towel, was found in the locker at a shopping center at JR Ofuna Station by a security guard on June 4, Sankei Shimbun reported. An autopsy revealed that the infant had been dead for several months.

Police said Sachiko Ito, whose address and occupation are unknown, has admitted to the charge. Ito emerged as a suspect after police reviewed surveillance footage of the locker area.

