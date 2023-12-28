Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for scalding son with boiling water

2 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a woman in her 40s on suspicion of abusing her junior high school age son by scalding him with boiling water.

The incident occurred earlier this week and the woman was arrested on Thursday, the Shizuoka Shimbun reported.

Police said they received a call on Wednesday from the boy’s school, reporting that one the students appeared to have suffered a facial injury like a burn.

Police went to the boy’s home and questioned his mother. The woman admitted losing her temper and scalding the boy with hot water to discipline him.

2 Comments
Another poor excuse for a "mother". Coward.

Hope she loses custody after being jailed.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Mom of the year. human scum

1 ( +1 / -0 )

