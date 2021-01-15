Woman arrested for selling counterfeit Chanel item to police officer at flea market

Police in Wakayama City have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of violating the trademark law by selling counterfeit keychains by French luxury brand Chanel.

Emi Goto, who was arrested on Thursday, is accused of selling a keychain with a fake Chanel logo on Nov 29, 2020, Sankei Shimbun reported. Goto brought the fake merchandise to sell at a flea market in Wakayama Castle’s Sunanomaru Square.

Although the keychain was priced at 400 yen, Goto’s use of the double “C” logo infringed upon Chanel's intellectual property rights.

A police officer on patrol posed as a customer and purchased the item. Upon inspection, the keychain was found to be counterfeit.

A subsequent investigation found that Goto was in possession of several hundred fake keychains. Moreover, police said she has been making counterfeit goods to resemble about 10 different luxury brands, including Chanel.

© Japan Today