Woman arrested for shoplifting 99 items, including rice and bread, from drugstore

Police in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of shoplifting after she was caught leaving a drugstore with 99 items in a shopping cart without having paid for them.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. TBS reported that the woman is suspected of stealing items worth approximately 40,000 yen, including rice and bread.

She was spotted by a drugstore employee as she was leaving the store with the stolen items in her cart, and was arrested red-handed by a police officer who was in the store.

Police said the woman has been giving vague answers.

