Woman arrested for slapping police officer during questioning over breakup dispute with man

Police in Niigata City, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested a 47-year-old woman on suspicion of obstructing police in the performance of their duty after she slapped an officer in the face while being questioned.

According to police, the incident occurred at the woman’s home at around 1 a.m. Sunday, Niigata Broadcasting Corp reported. Four police officers visited the woman's home after a man called 110 and said he was having trouble with a woman over their relationship breaking up.

Police said the woman was intoxicated when they arrived. When a policewoman started questioning her, the woman slapped the officer’s right cheek.

