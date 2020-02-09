Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for slashing items in clothing store

2 Comments
SAITAMA

A 58-year-old woman has been arrested for slashing clothes in a women’s clothing store in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, Kyomi Fujino, a part-time worker, has admitted to slashing clothes with a small knife at the store in the Mallage Shobu mall on Jan 7, Fuji TV reported. She was identified through surveillance camera footage.

Police quoted Fujino as saying she slashed the clothes because she didn’t like the attitude of a store employee.

Police said Fujino, who has been charged with destruction of property, is also being questioned about five similar incidents that have taken place at stores belonging to the same clothing retail chain since last October.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Oh, good grief! What a flipped out loon! Many ageing and elderly Japanese just totally lose the plot as they get older. They might have the longevity statistics, but they definitely don't age well.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Hey Disillusioned, I'm 58 and totally far from being a loon. LOL Don't believe age has anything to do with it. Believe more about feeling privileged.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Festivals

Namahage Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #67: Dealing With Chikan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

7 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Exclusive Dinner Plans

Savvy Tokyo