Woman arrested for slashing items in clothing store

A 58-year-old woman has been arrested for slashing clothes in a women’s clothing store in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, Kyomi Fujino, a part-time worker, has admitted to slashing clothes with a small knife at the store in the Mallage Shobu mall on Jan 7, Fuji TV reported. She was identified through surveillance camera footage.

Police quoted Fujino as saying she slashed the clothes because she didn’t like the attitude of a store employee.

Police said Fujino, who has been charged with destruction of property, is also being questioned about five similar incidents that have taken place at stores belonging to the same clothing retail chain since last October.

