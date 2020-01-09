Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend in restaurant

3 Comments
SENDAI

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her 44-year-old boyfriend.

According to police, Yuko Abe, a part-time worker, attacked her boyfriend, who operates a restaurant, at around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday after an argument at the restaurant, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Abe, who has admitted to the charge, took a knife from the restaurant kitchen and stabbed her boyfriend in the back. She then called 110 and remained at the restaurant until police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital, where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

3 Comments
I wonder why she stabbed him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Ya Baby ..... Do Your Thing Girl .... Now it's Prison Time Dummy ....... Ha Ha Ha

0 ( +1 / -1 )

He refused to plow the field and got stabbed in the back for it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

