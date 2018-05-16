Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend to death

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in Adachi Ward in Tokyo on suspicion of fatally stabbing her boyfriend.

According to police, Mitsuko Kiguchi, a resident of Adachi Ward, is suspected of stabbing Naosumi Kasahara, also 22, and a resident of the same ward, in the neck with a knife on the night of May 13 or early on May 14, Fuji TV reported.

Kiguchi is believed to have been in a relationship with Kasahara, and attempted suicide on May 9.

Police said Kiguchi called her older brother on Monday night and told him what she had done, and he then called them. They went to Kasahara’s apartment and found him dead on the sofa. Kiguchi was slumped beside him, with one of her wrists slit. She was taken o hospital and is in a stable condition.

Police said Kiguchi has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying: “I knew what I was doing when I stabbed him.” She also said she was dissatisfied with the relationship and that Kasahara had not paid back some money he owed her.

