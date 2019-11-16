Woman arrested for stabbing male acquaintance in car

Police in Izumisano City, Osaka Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 47-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old male acquaintance in a parked car.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Yoko Hazama, a part-time employee, was seated inside a parked car with the victim, a resident of Kashihara in Nara Prefecture, when she sprayed him in the face with mace and then stabbed him in the left hand and right shoulder with a knife.

The man managed to flee the vehicle and get help from a security guard working at a nearby company who placed an emergency phone call. Although Hazaka left the scene in her car, she was later identified as the suspect from the car license plate.

Police said Hazaka has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying, “No mistake. I intended to kill him.” She also said there had been trouble brewing between the man and herself for some time.

The victim was taken to hospital. His wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

© Japan Today