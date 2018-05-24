Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman arrested for stabbing man in back after argument on Chiba Pref street

CHIBA

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a 58-year-old man in the back as he walked home in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, last month, police said Friday.

The incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. on April 20, Fuji TV reported. The victim, Toshiaki Hara, a company employee, was on his way home when a woman came up behind him and stabbed him in the left side of his back and then fled on a bicycle.

Immediately after the attack, Hara was able to call police but then collapsed and fell unconscious. He was taken to hospital where he recovered.

Police said the suspect, Asami Shimizu, who lives near the scene of the crime, was arrested on Thursday after she was identified from an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

Police said Shimizu has admitted stabbing Hara and said she got into an argument with him after he bumped into her as they were walking by each other. She said she lost her temper, got her bike which she had left nearby, then rode after Hara and stabbed him.

Holy smoke! "Hell hath no fury....!"

With the amount of random and revenge stabbings you have to wonder just how many people a carrying around knives in Japan.

You can get chased and stabbed for bumping into someone now. Think I will buy some body armor.

