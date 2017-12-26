Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for stabbing son’s 8-year-old classmate to undergo psychiatric evaluation

1 Comment
NARA

Prosecutors in Ikoma, Nara Prefecture, said that a 41-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill an 8-year-old girl earlier this month, will undergo three months of psychiatric evaluation to determine whether she can stand trial.

The woman, Rie Chisaka, stabbed the girl, who was her son’s classmate, at around 4 p.m. on Dec 7 at her home. The girl had come to play with Chisaka’s son, Fuji TV reported. Police said that at some point, Chisaka was alone with the girl and stabbed her several times in the chest.

Chisaka called 119 at 4:10 p.m. and reported that a girl at her home had been injured. The victim was taken to hospital but her condition was not life-threatening. 

Police said Chisaka, a part-time worker, admitted to the charge and made some incoherent statements in which she believed that the girl might have been bullying her son and that there had been trouble between herself and the girl’s family. However, police said they found no indication of any trouble between the families, or that Chisaka’s son was being bullied at school. 

Prosecutors said Chisaka will undergo psychiatric evaluation until March 26, at which time prosecutors will decide whether to put her on trial.

© Japan Today

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Obviously a nut bar.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Gourmet Specials on weekends only

Insight Japan Today

Temples

Shinnyo-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

12 Of Tokyo’s Best Restaurants And Bars For 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Events

This Week in Japan Dec. 25-31, 2017

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

9 Onsen in Kansai Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Lifestyle

The Holiday Dilemma: With Whom and Where To Spend them With Family

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining