Woman arrested for stabbing son’s 8-year-old classmate to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Prosecutors in Ikoma, Nara Prefecture, said that a 41-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill an 8-year-old girl earlier this month, will undergo three months of psychiatric evaluation to determine whether she can stand trial.

The woman, Rie Chisaka, stabbed the girl, who was her son’s classmate, at around 4 p.m. on Dec 7 at her home. The girl had come to play with Chisaka’s son, Fuji TV reported. Police said that at some point, Chisaka was alone with the girl and stabbed her several times in the chest.

Chisaka called 119 at 4:10 p.m. and reported that a girl at her home had been injured. The victim was taken to hospital but her condition was not life-threatening.

Police said Chisaka, a part-time worker, admitted to the charge and made some incoherent statements in which she believed that the girl might have been bullying her son and that there had been trouble between herself and the girl’s family. However, police said they found no indication of any trouble between the families, or that Chisaka’s son was being bullied at school.

Prosecutors said Chisaka will undergo psychiatric evaluation until March 26, at which time prosecutors will decide whether to put her on trial.

© Japan Today